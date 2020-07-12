With essentially all parties facing facts now that all-online education for K-12 students is ineffective in advancing student learning, a challenge of the ages remains as to how normal schooling will actually return.
The St. Joseph School District has responded to pressure on the local, state and national levels by implementing a planning process for the fall semester. The board of education is expected to hear updates on this plan at its meeting on Monday, July 20. Meanwhile, a campaign is ongoing for districts nationwide to specify how they will re-open and to not divert from this plan no matter what; local families are left uncertain about the prospect.
"I am a firm believer in, 'You're going to get it if you're going to get it,' but ... I'm not comfortable with my kids going back to school, though," said Nichole Beaman, a mother of three St. Joseph students.
In interviews given to national news outlets on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos dismissed concerns that some school districts will not be able to comply with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among other benchmarks, the CDC advises regular indoor sanitation, the wearing of respirator masks in all interior spaces "as feasible," and the maintenance of 6 feet of social distancing between persons.
"There's nothing in the data that would suggest (kids) being back in school is dangerous to them," DeVos said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday.
Beaman said she's not at all confident such conclusions are correct. In her experience, school-age teens don't take the pandemic very seriously by nature. Social distancing precautions don't really happen except under direct supervision, and the idea that kids will observe these standards on their own at school, and do other things like wear masks, seems unlikely to her.
"Because, they're not doing it as it is," she said.
Cathy Boos, who has a granddaughter starting kindergarten at a St. Joseph elementary school this fall and has special needs relatives in other public school systems, is less concerned about the health risk and more worried about what it might mean if school remains out of in-person session.
"I think our children are going to suffer immensely if they're confined to home and don't have the social and emotional support that they need," she said. "If it's just out of control, then you don't have any other options. But I think we should have the option for them to go to school."
Review the CDC's guidelines of maintaining a safe school environment during the pandemic via https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/schools.html.