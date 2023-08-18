With more than 30 species of native plants, the "Purpose Garden" at the YMCA of St. Joseph was inducted into the Native Gardens of Excellence program.
The excellence program through Grow Native! highlights well-maintained gardens and native landscape plantings in the lower Midwest.
The "Purpose Garden" in St. Joseph flourishes with a mixture of native wildflowers, plants, grasses and shrubs. It is maintained by the Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners.
Established in 2016, the garden was created in memory of Erin Hook, daughter of county commissioner Ron Hook and his wife, Robin. Erin Hook tragically lost her life in a car accident just months before graduating with a teaching degree from University of Central Missouri.
Anne Manns, a master gardener, said Erin Hook was a girl who lived life with intentionality and her running motto was to "live with a purpose."
"Erin was an inspiring young woman, and one of the things that she had posted on her social media shortly before her death ... was to live life with a purpose," Manns said.
In addition to the native wildflowers, there's an educational focus to the garden with the Little Free Library, a nonprofit that aims to build community and inspire readers through volunteer-led book exchange boxes.
Manns talked about plants like Milkweeds, and how though Milkweeds might not be beautiful, they host milkweed caterpillars and monarchs for seasonal migration.
“Monarchs don't mind sharing the plant with the Aphids and some of the other beneficial insects will come in and take care of them. So we don't spray. We don't worry about them," Manns said.
For those interested in planting their own gardens and learning about the benefits to wildlife and the community, visit https://grownative.org/.
