The Mayor's office held a ceremony Jan. 27 in honor of a fallen World War II soldier.
The Purple Hearts Association is a nonprofit that works to return lost, stolen or misplaced medals of valor. Founder of the association Zachariah Fike talked about what happens when they are unable to return a medal to a soldier's family.
"In this case, we have a posthumous Purple Heart that belonged to Pfc. Arthur Lee Aronsonm and he was from the local area. Through our research we were able to identify some extended family, but we were unsuccessful in contacting them," Fike said. "Whenever that's the case, we find these medals a home of honor."
Fike also was able to tell us about Aronson and his service.
"He was the son of Polish immigrants. They grew up in the area. He decided to serve our country, he felt he earned his right to call himself an American. Unfortunately, he sacrificed his life serving with the 103rd Infantry Division in December of 1944 on the Siegfried Line," Fike said.
Fike goes on to say that Aronson enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jun. 16, 1943, and served with C Company, 411th Infantry Regent, 103rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action 18 months later in the Siegfried Line in Germany on Dec. 18, 1944, and is buried in the Shaare Sholem Cemetery in St. Joseph.
The medal will be held and put on display at the St. Joseph Museum on Fredrick Avenue until someone comes to claim it.
Fike also encouraged anyone who has a medal or lost one themselves to reach out.
"If you have a medal, reach out to us and we can hopefully get it home to its rightful family or in a home of honor," Fike said.
You can visit their website at www.purpleheartsreunited.org.