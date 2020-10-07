Pumpkinfest 2020 will not happen on grounds at the Pony Express Museum this year, but pumpkins are being given away for the event's virtual carving contest.
The free pumpkin giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Directions to the giveaway site are: Take U.S. Highway 169 to S.E. Riverside Terrace and turn north. Stay on Riverside Terrace, turn east onto Saxton-Easton Road and go past 70th. The giveaway point will be on the south side of Saxton-Easton Road. Watch for the Pumpkinfest signs.
Once pumpkins are carved, participants should take a photo of it and submit that to NewsPressNow.com/contests. Search the gallery for "your submitted photos" on the search bar at the bottom of the webpage. The contest runs Oct. 9 to 25.
Winners selected by the 2020 Committee and announced on Oct. 29. Winners will receive gift cards via the mail, so addresses need to be provided.