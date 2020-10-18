As fall continues to settle in in Northwest Missouri, several families are taking advantage of the different activities that are being offered.
One activity that several typically take place in is going to pumpkin patches and apple orchards. Schweizer Orchards in St. Joseph had a busy Sunday afternoon as people got out of the house.
Allison Schweizer is a manager at the orchards, and she believes that this year has been fantastic.
“We’ve had a great season so far,” Schweizer said. “We’ve had a great crop of apples, lots of people have come out to enjoy hayrides and train rides and apple cannons. There’s been lots of people in the store, checking out all our pumpkins, and gourds and produce. We’ve been very busy and it’s great.”
The orchards offer several different activities for families to participate in. From apple picking, pumpkins, train rides, a park and more, there’s lots to do for families looking for a fun afternoon.
Schweizer said that this year has been busier than past years, and she believes COVID-19 plays a factor in their business.
“Things have kind of picked up this year,” Schweizer said. “I think people are kind of ready to get out and do some family fun activities outside. And they’ve definitely taken advantage of the good weather we’ve had.”
Alexia Waggoner, a 17-year-old from Oregon, Missouri, visited the orchards with her family. She felt like it was a great chance to spend time together.
“Everything is being shut down, and you can’t really go in many places, especially with families and stuff like that, so I think having an outdoor and indoor place is really important,” Waggoner said.
The orchards will remain open for several weeks and they welcome everyone to come visit.