The flooding of the last decade has highlighted different needs for the state of Missouri and the city of St. Joseph.
One huge need around high water is flood pumps that get rid of the stormwater and dump it into the Missouri River. In the flood events of 2019 and previous years, the city ha to rent massive pumps, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“I believe we had six pumps on the St. Joe side last year. Monthly fuel is $20,000 a month and I believe in rentals around $500,000 (for all six pumps),” Andy Clements, director of St. Joseph Public Works & Transportation said. “Do the math. We had those pumps running from March through December.”
Clements acknowledged that cost was heavy on the city, and it doesn't even include the overtime hours worked by water protection employees, especially during the winter months when there was a threat of the pumps potentially freezing over.
“There was a big concern with the high water levels and (when) it got colder there was concern the pumps would freeze,” Eddie Leaverton, operations manager with St. Joseph Water Protection, said. “Our staff was working overtime to check and fuel the pumps, to watch and help with the levee and help with the Army Corps of Engineers to report any issues we might have seen that they could come check it out.”
Back in 2011, the city started working on getting a plan and doing construction on a centralized pump the water protection plant could control. This would eliminate the cost of rental pumps and overtime hours needed by employees. But also Clements said it also would allow water to be pumped immediately, as rental pumps take weeks to set up.
“To get all of those it takes weeks in advance. It takes many days and long hours to set up the pumps and hoses and all that. If you got a really big quick river rise and you need to react, (it would take) at a minimum of two weeks to get going,” Clements said.
The pump cost $5 million for the city, but the pump will be functional for 20 years until there is a need for replacement. Clements said that the pump would pay for itself in just three flood seasons, which will ultimately save the city and taxpayers a nice chunk of change in the long run.
The pump was finished recently after work started in early spring. There were concerns potential flooding this year that would have delayed construction but it was able to be finished on time.
Located on the water protection property, the only necessary steps needed to start the pump is to shut the flood gates and run it.
“It eliminates a lot of obstacles that we would encounter during a flood event,” Leaverton said.
Clements also expressed that it would help keep the city economy intact during flood season.
“The Stockyards Expressway is a big employment area,” Clements said. “When you lose access to that, that is a huge economic impact to homes and families and businesses themselves. So not having to worry about that occurring is a really big deal.”