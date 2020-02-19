Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announced his bid for another term in St. Joseph on Wednesday.
In front of friends and family, Puett said he would run a campaign based on experience and increased training for deputies.
He's the second person to declare their candidacy, with current St. Joseph Police Department Sergeant Keith Dudley previously announcing his bid last October.
"I understand that we have to run for election, but my priorities are all, obviously, serving as sheriff and making sure that we get those things done," Puett said. "I don't do a lot of analysis as far as the, you know, how that (the race) shakes out. So, we're going to work hard and and again, continue to serve and do the things that we need to do."
Puett and Dudley are both running as Republicans, meaning they'll face off in a primary vote in August. Puett first won election in 2016 with about 49% of the vote.
He edged both Democratic candidate Ron Fisher and independent candidate Pat Grove in that election. So far, no other candidates have declared.
In a previous interview with News-Press NOW, Dudley was critical of the current training in place for sheriff's deputies, something Puett mentioned multiple times in his announcement speech.
"I don't know what my opponent talks about," Puett said. "I know that's something we're really committed too -- making sure our folks are as highly trained as possible."
Puett also referenced being a good steward of the public's money over his time in office.
"We've engaged with the community in several projects," he said in the speech. "For example, providing church safety and security programs, providing needle drop-off boxes and providing more life-saving equipment to deputies."
Puett's announcement comes a day after a suspicious death investigation was launched by the Sheriff's Department. On Tuesday, deputies responded to Vincent Road where a woman was found dead in a duffel bag.
No updates were available, other than an autopsy had been moved from Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.