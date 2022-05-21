Xavier Lopez’s past was full of violence.
His mother is in prison for killing his sister, and his father is behind bars too. Last month, Lopez, 18, added to the family’s violent history when he allegedly shot and killed Brayden Hendrix, 17, at a Speedy’s gas station.
“Xavier was raised to be a criminal,” said Taylor DeMaranville, Lopez’s foster mom. “Before he came to live with me, the kid had been his own parent for so long. I really felt like I was trying to raise a grown man in my house.”
Before the shooting, Lopez was in and out of the county and state juvenile facilities, along with Dayton Hendrix, Brayden’s older brother. Both Samantha Jagodzinski, the Hendrix boys’ mother, and DeMaranville said the juvenile system is the underlying problem of youth violence and the catalyst that led to the gas station shooting.
“They make them violent before they even leave there,” Jagodzinski said. “They do. It’s kids restraining kids there.”
Lopez was sent to a Division of Youth Services facility in Kansas City for four years. He took classes to get his GED and then was let out early. But DeMaranville said, besides the classes, there was no structure.
“They have no life skills,” she said. “They do not teach them how to live. They don’t teach them how to work hard for the things they have.”
“Why don’t they have jobs for these kids in there? Why don’t they have them in classes where they’re teaching how to do a bank account? How to build your credit? How to appropriately get a job and apply for jobs? There’s just no basic life skills,” she said.
Missouri’s Division of Youth Services declined an interview for this story.
Once Lopez was released, he entered an unstructured life with no permanent home, school or job.
“The more support that they have at home, then I think it does provide less likelihood, less opportunity for them to find themselves in front of me or at least down at the juvenile office,” said Buchanan County Associate Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg.
The juvenile system offers an aftercare program once a youth leaves a facility, but they and the family have to be engaged in the plan.
In juvenile court, the county tries to use a “graduated sanctions model.” This is when judgments are minimal for first-time low-level cases and become more severe if someone reoffends or for violent incidents.
“We really do try and use a graduated model with the hope that they will receive the level of services that they need,” said Linda Meyer, the chief juvenile officer with the 5th Circuit in Buchanan County. “We’re also governed to act in the child’s best interest, so that model also allows us to do that.”
Meanwhile, violent incidents are increasing in Buchanan County, including among teenagers.
“We’ve seen a rise in violence across the board over the last few years,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. “Obviously, it’s a concern for all of us as citizens. We’re aggressively working on trying to reduce violence, and it’s especially concerning when it’s youth that is committing an act of violence against another youth.”
In a similar incident about six months ago, Anthony Williams, 18, was charged with second-degree murder after shooting 17-year-old Chance Kelley in the back of the head. DeMaranville said gun violence is highlighted in the shows and music teenagers enjoy.
“They glorify all this stuff on TV of these gun-toting drug dealers, like they’re so cool,” she said. “These kids don’t realize these bullets actually kill people. This isn’t a movie, this isn’t a show, this isn’t something that just goes away.”
Kellogg said there has been an increase in gun violence throughout society which carries over into juvenile court.
Meyer said it’s an issue that everyone should be aware of.
“We need to be cognizant that guns are an issue in our community,” Meyer said. “It really is important for parents to be engaged in the lives of their children. They need to provide structure and they need to provide supervision and they need to keep an eye on their kids.”
The increased violence in St. Joseph is why both families involved in the gas station shooting want to see harsher punishments within the juvenile system before small incidents turn into larger ones.
“They get the slap on the wrist, slap on the wrist, slap on the wrist,” DeMaranville said. “I can’t tell you how many times I picked (Lopez) up from juvenile detention. It’s countless times.”
The victim’s mother agrees.
“If you’re a juvenile in St. Joe, you don’t get nothing happening to you,” Jagodzinski said.
Many factors led to that fatal shooting in April, but both families point to the juvenile system as the underlying problem.
“If the juvenile system doesn’t give them real consequences,” DeMaranville said, “then what are we supposed to do? I mean, as a community, what can we do?”
