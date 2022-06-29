Complaints have surfaced on social media about an increasing amount of alleged illegal activity involving teenagers, but the office that works with these offenders says prevention begins at home.
Employees at the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office of Buchanan County are the ones who assist kids who get involved in crimes. They see cases that range from the ages of 11 to 18.
In the county, the majority of misdemeanor offenses range from ages 14 to 16. More serious felony offenses are typically committed by the older side of the spectrum.
Linda Meyer, the chief juvenile officer of Buchanan County, said that in order to prevent children from getting involved in crime, it begins with positive influences and structure at home.
“It is imperative that parents supervise their children and that they cooperate in the process if their child does make a poor decision. And because we have to work together and have that support in order to implement effective change for the child,” Meyer said.
Meyer said that structure is important to instill in children and teens from the very beginning.
“Having rules, enforcing the rules, making sure that there’s appropriate consequences if the rules are not followed at all ... The amount of structure, positive guidance, positive role models. ... If those things are there, then it decreases the likelihood that a juvenile may become involved in the juvenile delinquency system,” Meyer said.
Cases in the county involving children are handled differently for each offender.
“Each case is unique. So it depends on the severity of the alleged offense, the referral history,” she said. “We also are tasked to act in the best interests of the child. And so we try to do a holistic review of the child’s life just to ensure that we get the proper resources in place for the youth.
Meyer also said that helping the youth requires care to enact change.
“Evidence will show that the earlier you can try and effect behavioral change, the more successful your long-term outcomes are. And so it’s more of a rehabilitative approach versus a punitive approach,” Meyer said.
