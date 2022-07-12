The St. Joseph Police Department is providing fun activities and learning opportunities for kids this week with its annual Cops Care Youth Camp.
The camp is taking place daily through Friday, July 15, at the St. Joseph REC Center. The concept is to get young people to see officers out of uniform and in a more humanized setting.
Sgt. Matt Kneib is helping out with the camp. He said it has evolved from when it started and that school resource officers are the ones really taking it over.
"Once those kids get to see those school resource guys that they see in uniform every day at school, now they're they're seeing them in regular clothes and get to have fun and play sports and do fun stuff (with them)," Kneib said.
The camp is open to kids ages 9 through 12. There are many activities the campers participate in, including basketball, dodgeball and tug of war. There is also time for the campers to learn about different aspects of law enforcement while having fun.
"We will have people from juvenile detention, (they) will come and talk about what their roles are ... we'll have our K-9 unit come out on Friday. We have the smoke truck (smoke trailer) with the fire department to teach them about fire safety," Kneib said.
The main focus of the camp is to help kids build sportsmanship and learn about being friendly with each other.
"Just that building that relationship and bond and those nice personalities that we want them to have and grow into in the school year," Kneib said.
The camp has continued to grow every year. The goal for the future is to continue its growth.
"We get a lot of support from not only the department but from the community as well. So I don't foresee it going away for any reason," Kneib said.
Some of the goodies provided for the campers are a daily lunch, a T-shirt and a personalized water bottle.
