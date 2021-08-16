An inmate who was housed at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph died Sunday.
John Howe was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 15 at Mosaic Life Care, a release from the Missouri Department of Corrections said.
Howe, 32, was serving three three-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Cass County, corrections officials said. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on April 19, 2021.
Officials said an autopsy will be conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.