An inmate who was being held at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center has died, Missouri Department of Corrections officials said.
Matthew Schwarz, 39, was pronounced dead Tuesday night at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, according to a department of corrections release issued Friday morning. No details on the cause of death were given.
Schwarz was serving an 11-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Lafayette County and two four-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a four-year sentence for tampering with evidence from Ray County. He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 16, 2006.
