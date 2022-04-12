Drivers are being warned to watch out for crash risks in work zones after an uptick in collisions, some with deadly consequences, involving a particular piece of equipment.
Vehicle crashes with truck and trailer-mounted attenuators increased throughout 2021. The devices attach to the back of a truck to help protect work crews and travelers from severe consequences of rear-end crashes by absorbing the contact.
In 2021, truck and trailer-mounted attenuators were stuck 61 times on Missouri roadways, causing 17 fatalities. The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and make smart decisions as a part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs through April 15.
“Buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and stay alert,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “Lives are at stake in work zones.”
Last June, MoDOT supervisor Lloyd Crawford, 61, was struck and killed while setting out signs warning of flooding on a highway in Platte County.
Tonya Lohman, the Northwest District’s maintenance and traffic engineer, said although no one enjoys slow traffic, it's necessary for the safety of workers.
“Every one of us out here has family, so pretend it's your mom, pretend it's somebody that's important to you. We have all lost folks. It's very personal,” Lohman said. “Many people don’t understand how fast 70 miles an hour is until they see it going by them.”
Slowing down and moving over in work zones is not only safe, it's also the law. Drivers should be aware, observe warning signs and merge before lane closures to help avoid accidents, MoDOT officials said.
Drivers can download the MoDOT Traveler Information Map app to receive updates and see work zones along their route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.