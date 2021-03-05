Road closures are popping up now that the weather is warmer, causing drivers to be more attentive.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the St. Joseph streets department both have began doing work in the area. One unexpected issue closed a major path through St. Joseph — Frederick Avenue. Keven Schneider, superintendent of St. Joseph streets and infrastructure, said crews assist motorists by placing clearly labeled closures and detours.
“The unfortunate thing about this one is that it is Frederick, which is a major artery through town. But usually as long as we do our job right and put warning and detour signs out properly, then usually we don’t have too many problems,” Schneider said. “I think the main thing is to keep a close watch on the signs because they should direct you through the detour and back to where you need to be as long as you pay attention to them.”
MoDOT Construction and Materials Engineer Austin Hibler said these next few weeks are going to continue getting busier with work zones.
“We’re coming out of a long winter and we are rapidly firing up on a lot of projects. So we expect to see work zones starting up in the area whether that be bridge projects or paving projects,” Hibler said.
In order to keep drivers, passengers and workers safe, road crews ask drivers to pay attention.
“Pay attention to those signs that give you some advanced warning of work zones to come so you can start planning for that in your daily commute. And we always ask when you come upon a work zone that you slow down, put your phone down always, not just in the work zones, but pay attention to the vehicles out there and the signs and the workers,” Hibler said.
MoDOT travel maps show where construction and traffic is an issue. It’s important to stay informed on work in an area prior to taking the route.