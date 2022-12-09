ROUTE 759

Anyone traveling west along the Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River will have to continue dealing with one-lane traffic this winter.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced work along the westbound U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge and the Route 759 ramp has been suspended for the winter. The $5.9 million project originally was supposed to be completed by Dec. 1, but it has been pushed back with an estimated completion date of June.

