According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp from Route 759 to westbound Route 36 will remain closed during the winter. Drivers are encouraged to be aware, buckle up and put their phones down.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp from Route 759 to westbound Route 36 will remain closed during the winter. Drivers are encouraged to be aware, buckle up and put their phones down.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp from Route 759 to westbound Route 36 will remain closed during the winter. Drivers are encouraged to be aware, buckle up and put their phones down.
A construction delay will keep part of westbound U.S. Route 36 on the Pony Express Bridge closed for the winter until work can begin again in the spring.
Anyone traveling west along the Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River will have to continue dealing with one-lane traffic this winter.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced work along the westbound U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge and the Route 759 ramp has been suspended for the winter. The $5.9 million project originally was supposed to be completed by Dec. 1, but it has been pushed back with an estimated completion date of June.
Carma Ricklefs works in St. Joseph but lives in Wathena, Kansas. She has to take an alternate route home every day due to the construction and said navigating the area has been a pain. She said while Route 759 being closed is a big inconvenience, she’s also worried about the safety of drivers traveling one lane on westbound Route 36 throughout the winter.
“The bridges are already slick anyway. If you get any ice and the snow, if we get a heavy snow, then it's going to be hard to see in that narrow path,” Ricklefs said. “I'm afraid there's going to be a lot of wrecks.”
For the winter, westbound Route 36 will be two lanes on the east side of the bridge, with the right lane being exit only. The left lane will be one lane as Route 36 continues west.
The ramp from Route 759 to Route 36 will remain closed for the winter because that is where most of the construction still has to be done. Austin Hibler, northwest district construction and materials engineer at MoDOT, said no detour will be assigned and drivers need to find an alternate route.
He asks drivers to be aware of their surroundings, buckle up and put phones down while driving along the route.
“We certainly understand it's an inconvenience to the traveling public,” Hibler said. “And it's unfortunate because we were able to complete a majority of the work and there's just a little bit remaining on that east end that we couldn't get completed.”
The project began in January 2022 with the goal to rehabilitate the bridges. Hibler said during construction it was realized that additional repairs were needed on the east end of the westbound bridge. Pavement was deteriorating and needed to be reconstructed. These additional repairs pushed the completion date back.
Ricklefs said while she understands additional work will make the bridge better, it's still frustrating to have to deal with construction this long. She has been avoiding going into St. Joseph when she can and said if the weather is bad this winter, she might have to stay home from work.
“I already don't like driving in bad weather, but with that, it's a big concern of mine even in rain, snow, ice,” Ricklefs said. “I will be using all my sick time for work simply because of that because it's scary.”
Hibler said work was suspended for the winter because the remaining work, such as pouring concrete, is temperature-sensitive and can’t be done in the cold.
MoDOT has winterized the project for the season in an attempt to make everything clear and easy to see. He said crews have removed rumble strips and cones, put down permanent striping and added signage.
The $5.9 million project is being funded by federal and state money. Hibler said there is no estimate yet on how much the additional work will add to the total cost of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.