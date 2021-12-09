North Woodbine Road from Cook Road to North 169 Highway will be closed for 30 days starting Monday.
The closure is due to a box culvert project that is part of the Bonds to Bridges program.
Auxier Construction Company is the general contractor and work is expected to be completed by mid-winter of 2022.
