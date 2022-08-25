Woman who was reported missing has been found News-Press NOW Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A missing Agency, Missouri, woman has been found safe, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Klarissa J. Newman, 38, was located after the department asked for the community's help in finding her on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Buchanan County Sheriff Office Department Woman Community × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Many businesses looking for new owners locally +2 Government New buyer for Livestock Exchange fails to emerge in latest tax sale +2 Public Safety Sheriff's office searching for missing Agency woman Public Safety Rising costs could pose a threat to county jail budgets More Local News → Mostly Sunny Thursday 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
