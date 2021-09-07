A woman in her 20s was taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries after a crash around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road.
She was driving a Chevrolet Equinox through the intersection when she crashed into a man in his 20s driving a Toyota RAV4, St. Joseph police said.
The man reported no injuries, police said. There was one passenger in each vehicle, who also reported no injuries.
