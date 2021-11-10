A 24-year-old woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries after a crash Wednesday evening on Missouri Highway-6 at State Route Z.
Kailey Huff, Clarksdale, Missouri, was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla around 6:20 p.m. near St. Joseph when she crashed into a 2000 International semi driven by Daniel Nold, 32, Cosby, Missouri, that had failed to yield at a stop sign, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The Corolla spun counter-clockwise before stopping in the opposite lane of traffic, according to crash reports. Huff was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.