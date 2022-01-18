A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Monday night after a domestic disturbance in Savannah, Missouri.
The incident was reported at 10:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of Route E, with a caller telling dispatchers a man had threatened someone with a gun, according to an Andrew County Sheriff's Office press release.
There was a man with a gun at the residence when deputies arrived, but he was arrested without incident, according to the press release.
A woman was found in the garage with a gunshot wound and was taken to Mosaic Life Care, according to the press release.
She is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
