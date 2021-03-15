A woman was seriously injured last week when she attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Megan Mouzakis, 28, was traveling east on Missouri Route N, 4 miles East of Cainsville, Missouri, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday when she attempted to avoid striking an animal in the roadway, but struck the animal.
Mouzakis' 2005 Pontiac G6 came to a rest facing east on Route N.
Mouzakis was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital via Mercer County EMS.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.