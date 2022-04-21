Thefts Placeholder

An Albany, Missouri, woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 136 half a mile east of Albany.

Cindy L. Lynch, 57, was driving a Honda Ridgeline on the highway around 3:45 p.m. when she went off the road and hit a tree, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

Lynch, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to Mosaic Life Care of Albany for her injuries.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.