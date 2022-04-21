top story Woman seriously injured in one-vehicle crash News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Albany, Missouri, woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 136 half a mile east of Albany.Cindy L. Lynch, 57, was driving a Honda Ridgeline on the highway around 3:45 p.m. when she went off the road and hit a tree, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. Lynch, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to Mosaic Life Care of Albany for her injuries. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cindy L. Lynch Highway Transports Injury Seat Belt Vehicle Report Crash Albany Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +5 Education Green pick at Northwest draws praise as leadership debate evolves 0:49 Local News Selecting emergency contacts vital to unexpected medical decisions Consumer St. Joseph group encourages environmental responsibility Music St. Joseph Community Chorus to conclude season on Sunday More Local News → 1:32 Wet & Warm Thursday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
