Woman seriously injured in Friday crash By Chris Fortune News-Press NOW Aug 4, 2023 A King City, Missouri, woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after driving off the road on Route 169 four miles north of St. Joseph.Christina Venable, 41, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion just after midnight when she skidded down an embankment and overturned, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.Venable was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries.A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.Venable is facing DWI charges, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports.Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
