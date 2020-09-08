A 38-year-old woman was seriously injured after an accident in Harrison county Sunday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:50 p.m. Tiffany Wadley, of Minnesota, was driving north on I-35 just outside Bethany when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The vehicle struck and embankment an embankment and overturned several times.
The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car.
She was taken to an area hospital before being air-lifted to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.