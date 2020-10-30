A Missouri woman was seriously injured Thursday at 6:24 a.m. in a head-on crash on Missouri Route O 1.5 miles east of Ravenwood, Missouri.
Dameon Sweat, 28, was driving westbound when his vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with 20-year-old Mary-Brooke Steinbach's vehicle.
Steinbach suffered serious injuries and was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Sweat suffered moderate injuries and was later taken to mosaic life care in Maryville by a private vehicle.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.