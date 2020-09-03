Placeholder police (copy)
One woman was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 29 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday two miles north of Faucett, Missouri.

Alicia Halpin, 56, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, received serious injuries after she struck an arrow sign then hit a parked truck on the side of the roadway according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Carbon's vehicle then struck a guardrail, traveled off the road an struck a median cable.

Her vehicle was totaled in the crash and she was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County ambulance.

Halpin was wearing a seat belt.