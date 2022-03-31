An Agency, Missouri, woman was seriously injured when her vehicle went airborne Thursday morning on State Route A.
Tawny L. Moran, 56, was driving a GMC Envoy at 4:37 a.m. on Route A at State Route H when she failed to stop at a stop sign and continued off the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The SUV went airborne before coming down and continuing through a field. The Envoy went over a field terrace, became airborne and struck the ground again before coming to a stop in the field, the report said.
Moran, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for her injuries, the patrol report said.
