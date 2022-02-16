A Shenandoah, Iowa, woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after a crash with a semi on Interstate 29 in Holt County.
Sara F. Skalberg, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at 8:40 p.m. on I-29 when she hit the trailer section of a semi driven by Harpeet Singh, 28, of Fresno, California, who was trying to merge lanes, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.
Skalberg was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to crash reports, and was taken to Mosaic Life Care for her injuries.
