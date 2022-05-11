top story Woman rescued from vehicle fire Wednesday News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A car sits on a lawn Wednesday in the 3000 block of Mitchell Avenue after crashing and catching fire. The car's driver was rescued with moderated injuries by nearby residents, St. Joseph police said. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman was rescued with moderate injuries from a vehicle fire Wednesday evening on Mitchell Avenue near 30th Street.She was driving a Buick LeSabre around 6:45 p.m. when she suffered a medical issue and crashed into a tree, St. Joseph Police said.Area residents pulled the woman out of the car before responders arrived, and she was taken to Mosaic Life Care for her injuries, police said. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News-press Now Story Police Crash Scene Detail Resident Medicine Transports Injury St. Joseph Vehicle Pull Out Woman Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Social Services Noyes Home improvements come with hefty price tag Local News Parties on the Parkway kicks off Thursday Public Safety Lexington fire possibly related to Caldwell County arsons Social Services Mother, five kids move into new Habitat for Humanity home More Local News → Local Forecast Updated 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
