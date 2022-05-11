CAR CATCHES FIRE AFTER CRASH

A car sits on a lawn Wednesday in the 3000 block of Mitchell Avenue after crashing and catching fire. The car's driver was rescued with moderated injuries by nearby residents, St. Joseph police said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A woman was rescued with moderate injuries from a vehicle fire Wednesday evening on Mitchell Avenue near 30th Street.

She was driving a Buick LeSabre around 6:45 p.m. when she suffered a medical issue and crashed into a tree, St. Joseph Police said.

Area residents pulled the woman out of the car before responders arrived, and she was taken to Mosaic Life Care for her injuries, police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

