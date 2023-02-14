top story Woman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and Mitchell By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and and train Tuesday morning. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph police and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatality accident involving a pedestrian and a train at Fourth and Mitchell.The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the train was headed south when the woman walked into its path. She did not respond when the train's conductor blew a horn, they said. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Transportation Motor Vehicles Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Regional News Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme +6 Regional News Michigan State urges: ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as gunfire erupts Regional News Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd most-watched in history More Regional News → National News +3 Sports Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump +6 Sports Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden's valentine to US +2 Sports California Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for reelection More National News → 0:46 Cool & Wet Tuesday 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
