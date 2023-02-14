train fatal

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and and train Tuesday morning. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph police and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatality accident involving a pedestrian and a train at Fourth and Mitchell.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

