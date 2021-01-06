A Missouri woman was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 136 just outside Princeton, Missouri on Monday at 8:50 p.m.
24-year-old Kayla Brown of Mercer, Missouri suffered serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in traveled off the roadway and overturned.
The vehicle also struck several trees before coming to a rest.
Brown was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, Missouri.
She and the driver were wearing a seat belt.
A 12-year-old passenger was not.
That juvenile received moderate injuries.