A Hopkins, Missouri, woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries after a crash Wednesday morning on Missouri Highway 148 near Pickering, Missouri.
Shama L. Thompson, 45, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe around 6 a.m. on the highway at Missouri Route OO when she lost control on the icy road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The Tahoe went off the road and hit an embankment.
Thompson was taken to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville for her injuries, according to crash reports.
