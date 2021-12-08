Woman injured by homeless man shares concerns about increasing issues

Tishlyn Robbins has worked at a gas station in Downtown for four years. She has dealt with an aggressive homeless population for sometime, but now she is scared to return to work after being attacked. 

If you spend time around Downtown, you'll see new businesses, community events and an active attempt to revitalize the area, but for some, it can be hard to look past the vandalism and people living on the streets.

Tishlyn Robbins has been a cashier at the Centex gas station on the corner of Third and Edmond streets for four years now. However, she said there is an increasing problem with the homeless population being aggressive.

"I deal with this every day Downtown. I mean, everyday I have homeless people coming in, being mean, trying to steal things," Robbins said. "And this is an everyday occurrence."

While Robbins may be used to these intense interactions, she said fearing for her life while at work is something she had never experienced until Sunday morning. James Justus, 27, entered the gas station before 9 a.m. looking for alcohol.

"[He] went straight for Four Loko, two of them, one in each hand. And he ran out. He darted out of the store. I chased after him, and at that point, I just was like, just forget it. You know, like $6, my boss will understand, and he just attacked me from the back right by the pump," Robbins said.

Robbins was slashed in the back with a box cutter by Justus as she began to walk away.

Tishlyn Robbins was slashed with a box cutter by a homeless man while working in Downtown Sunday morning. She received 16 stitches for one of the wounds. 

"I got 16 stitches and they let me know that he was homeless. They've, they said they caught him. And I, I didn't know what to do. Like, it was scary," she said.

Justus was arrested later that day and is being held in Buchanan County Jail with no bond. He is charged with felony assault, robbery and car hijacking. According to court documents, Justus was homeless at the time of the incident and has prior convictions of assault and domestic assault.

This was a shocking interaction for Robbins because she said she understands the struggle someone that is homeless goes through, but she also wants to feel safe where she works and lives.

"There's homeless people all over the place, and they're mean, and I know that they're desperate," Robbins said. "I've been homeless before. And I was never mean. I would never hurt anybody."

Robbins said she doesn't know of her plans to return to work as she struggles with the trauma of the incident along with the love of the people she worked for and alongside. 

