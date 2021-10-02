A Rushville, Missouri woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on State Highway-M near Rushville.
The 76-year-old motorist was driving a 2021 Kia Sedona toward the highway from Blakely Turpin Road when she drove through a stop sign and into a ditch, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports. She did not see the stop sign because it was damaged and not visible, according to reports.
