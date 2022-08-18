top story Woman hospitalized after Thursday afternoon crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. Joseph Police Department said a motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light and ran into a blue Jeep. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman was hospitalized after a crash at Stockyards Expressway and Hickory Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.The St. Joseph Police Department said the woman, who was driving a motorcycle, failed to stop at a red light and ran into a blue Jeep.The motorcyclist was sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS. Injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.Police said they do not believe speeding, drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Injury Crash Highway Motor Vehicle Motorcycling Motorcycle Jeep Motorcyclist Speeding Alcohol Transports Woman Expressway Helmet Police Department Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Chiefs wrap up training camp in St. Joseph Business Missouri sees back-to-back record-breaking unemployment rates Public Safety City, FOP remain at odds as protests continue Music True North to play Sounds of Summer concert series More Local News → Local Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
