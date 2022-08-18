Jeep and motorcycle collision

The St. Joseph Police Department said a motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light and ran into a blue Jeep.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A woman was hospitalized after a crash at Stockyards Expressway and Hickory Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the woman, who was driving a motorcycle, failed to stop at a red light and ran into a blue Jeep.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.