A woman was taken to Mosaic Hospital on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while she was walking on Missouri Highway 759.

The woman was walking on the highway around 10:30 p.m. south of US Highway 36 when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, St. Joseph police say.

