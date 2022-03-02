An inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center died Tuesday.
Claudette Pate, 56, was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. March 1 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Officials said she died of natural causes.
Pate was serving a 12-year sentence for forgery and delivery or possession of a weapon at a county/private jail in a Crawford County case. She entered the Missouri Corrections system on March 30, 2016.
