A woman was flown to KU Medical Center with serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Friday on Katy Road in Nodaway County.
Joan Westcott, 77, of Hopkins, Missouri, was driving a Ford F-150 around 3:45 p.m. near Hopkins when she lost control and went off the road, flipping the truck onto its top, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Westcott was ejected from the vehicle and a 14-year-old boy in the truck was partially ejected.
westcott was flown to KU Med Center, according to crash reports, while the teen was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for moderate injuries.
Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time.
