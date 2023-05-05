top story Woman fleeing from drug strike force crashes By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email May 5, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Faraon wreck Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is investigating a vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Show more Show less Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is investigating a vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is investigating a vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is investigating a vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman was hospitalized after crashing her vehicle while fleeing from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force on Friday.The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 1000 block of Faraon Street, according to the Buchanan County Drug Strike captain.The driver of a silver Hyundai was fleeing from the drug strike force when she lost control of her vehicle, colliding with multiple vehicles at the scene.The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital, and the male passenger fled on foot. Officials said no other parties were injured during the crash. The incident is still being investigated by law enforcement. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Law Motor Vehicles Hospitals Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +3 Central Missouri Kansas City man out on probation charged after high-speed Columbia chase +5 Nebraska New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks Nebraska Opinions vary on qualities for next St. Louis prosecutor More Regional News → National News +6 Nebraska Before Texas mass shooting, locals felt abandoned by police +4 Nebraska New Hampshire history marker for communist draws GOP anger Nebraska Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity More National News → 0:52 Hot Weekend, Scattered Rain 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
