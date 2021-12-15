St. Joseph firefighters had to help a woman out of her vehicle after a crash around noon Wednesday in the 700 block of the North Belt Highway.
A woman driving a Kia Sportage was making a left turn into a parking lot when she crashed into a woman driving a Ford Taurus in the opposite direction, St. Joseph police said.
The Sportage tipped onto its side, and firefighters had to remove the windshield to get the driver out.
One woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries, police said, though they would not specify which vehicle she was driving.
