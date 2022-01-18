A Trenton, Missouri, woman died after her vehicle traveled off the road Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 59 three miles south of Winston, Missouri.
Linda Wilcox, 63, was driving a Ford F-150 around 7:30 a.m. on the highway when Briaunna Goodwin, 26, Trenton, Missouri, lost control of a Chevrolet Tahoe and crashed into Wilcox head-on, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The crash was attributed to icy road conditions.
Wilcox was pronounced dead on the scene and Goodwin suffered moderate injuries, according to crash reports.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to crash reports.
