Woman dies in Buchanan County car collision

A woman was killed after her vehicle collided head on with a semi truck in Buchanan County early Sunday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the deceased as Kim R. Pawling, 53. According to the Highway Patrol, Pawling was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-29 around 1 a.m when she collided with a semi truck.
Both drivers attempted to avoid collision by turning into the passing lane when the collision occurred.
Pawling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Buchanan County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
