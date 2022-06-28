police sirens placeholder

A St. Joseph woman arrested by police died over the weekend due to medical issues.

Lacey Fanning was arrested by law enforcement in relation to an investigation, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said. Fanning started experiencing medical issues after being booked by officers.

She was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment, but ended up dying at the hospital.

