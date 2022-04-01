A woman died at Mosaic Life Care Thursday afternoon after being involved in a serious crash that morning near Faucett, Missouri.
Tawny L. Moran, 56, Agency, Missouri, was declared dead at 3:19 p.m. Thursday by Mosaic medical staff, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Moran was involved in an accident after failing to stop at a stop sign and going off the road, according to a patrol report. Her vehicle went airborne multiple times, according to the report.
