A car was hit by a light pole that was struck by another vehicle Friday afternoon at Ashland Avenue and State Street.
A woman was northbound on Ashland when she lost control of her car and struck a light pole at the intersection with State Street. Her car flipped onto the driver's side, and the light pole split in half and fell onto a car driving south.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and used a saw to cut the northbound woman out of the car. A St. Joseph police officer said he did not know the extent of her injuries but believed they were not life-threatening.
The woman was awake and aware of her surroundings when pulled from the vehicle. Buchanan County EMS administered oxygen before transporting her by ambulance to the hospital.