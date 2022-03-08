A King City, Missouri, woman was hospitalized after falling asleep while driving and crashing into a culvert Tuesday on U.S. Highway 169 two miles south of Grant City.
Amanda G. Pawling, 46, was driving a Ford Explorer around 12:45 p.m. on the highway when she fell asleep and crossed the road's center line, crashing into a drainage culvert on the opposite side, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Pawling was taken to Mosaic of Albany, Missouri, with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to crash reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.