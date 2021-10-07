A Stewartsville, Missouri, woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after falling asleep at the wheel of her vehicle and crashing Thursday morning east of St. Joseph.
The 41-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade at 6:57 a.m. on State Highway 6 when she crossed the middle of the road and crashed into a highway sign, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The Jeep continued off the road, crashing into multiple trees.
The woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance, according to patrol reports.
