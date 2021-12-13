A St. Joseph woman has been charged with murder in a man's November death.
Myia Weston, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting Jabin Bullock at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 at The Ridge Apartments, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
According to a probable cause statement, a witness told St. Joseph Police Department detectives Weston was arguing with the victim, picked up a gun from her vehicle and shot Bullock in the chest.
An arraignment for Weston is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
