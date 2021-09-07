A woman has been charged in Thursday's aggravated assault case and subsequent police chase in Andrew County.
Shequeen Madison, Little Rock, Arkansas, has been charged with first-degree assault, stealing, vehicle tampering and fleeing law enforcement, according to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.
She allegedly stole firearms from a business Thursday in Andrew County then fled from law enforcement in a vehicle stolen out of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.