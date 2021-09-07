090721_ARREST_NP_PICTURE

Shequeen Madison, Little Rock, Arkansas was charged with four crimes after a Thursday incident in Andrew County.

 Image provided by Andrew County Sheriff's Office

A woman has been charged in Thursday's aggravated assault case and subsequent police chase in Andrew County.

Shequeen Madison, Little Rock, Arkansas, has been charged with first-degree assault, stealing, vehicle tampering and fleeing law enforcement, according to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.

She allegedly stole firearms from a business Thursday in Andrew County then fled from law enforcement in a vehicle stolen out of Arkansas. 

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

