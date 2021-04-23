A woman has been charged and a young child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident Thursday night.
The 4-year-old was flown to Children's Mercy of Kansas City, according to court documents.
Video recorded Suani Karsom of St. Joseph driving on N. 10th Street near Ridenbaugh Street at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday as the child was walking in the street, according to court documents. Karsom is alleged to have struck the child and fled the scene.
The 32-year-old Karsom was arrested a few hours later. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, a class E felony, as well as driving without a valid license. She also had an arrest warrant out of DeKalb County for failure to appear.
